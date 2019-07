According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents along with Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested Bradlee St. Julian, DOB 1/28/87, of 3484 Cedarcrest, Baton Rouge, for 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession of Schedule II narcotics, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, and careless operation.

Contributed by IPSO