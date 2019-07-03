5th grade students transitioning from Prairieville Primary and Oak Grove Primary DO NOT need to complete new student registration.

Prairieville Middle School will hold new student registration July 22-24, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for students new to the parish and/or new to our school zone.

The following items will be needed for registration. The school will not request records prior to enrollment:

---Withdrawal form or final report card from previous school showing grade placement for the 2019-2020 school year

---Proof of residence (your most recent ENTERY or DEMCO Bill showing name and physical address

---Copy of student birth certificate

---Copy of student social security card

---Copy of completed/updated immunization records

---Copy of most recent standardized test scores (if applicable)

---Proof of special education, speech, TAC, 504, or ELL status (if applicable)

---Immigrant or Visa status (if applicable)

---Parent/guardian picture ID

To save time parents are encouraged to complete the registration packet online located in the "students & parents" link at www.apsb.org. You will bring this printed packet, along with the above mentioned documents during new student registration.

5th grade students transitioning from Prairieville Primary and Oak Grove Primary DO NOT need to complete new student registration.

