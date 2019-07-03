Boys and girls, ages 7-14 are invited to attend. The Basketball Clinic will consist of two separate sessions: Session 1 (Ages 7-11, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) and Session 2 (Ages 12-14, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.).

The Sports Medicine Center of Thibodaux Regional is hosting a one-day youth basketball clinic July 15, 2019 in the Gymnasium at Thibodaux Regional's Wellness Center.

Participants will learn the fundamental skills of the game from Nicholls State University Men's Basketball program.

Boys and girls, ages 7-14 are invited to attend. The Basketball Clinic will consist of two separate sessions: Session 1 (Ages 7-11, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) and Session 2 (Ages 12-14, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.).

Cost of each session is $40. Space is limited to the first 60 participants to register in each session.

Interested participants may register online at www.thibodaux.com/classes-events.

The deadline to register is July 10, 2019. Space is limited for each clinic. Any questions contact Sandy Fussell at sandra.fussell@thibodaux.com or 985-449-4680.

Contributed by Thibodaux Regional Medical Center