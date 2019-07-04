Part of the cadet program of the CAP is the opportunity for cadets to participate in field trips that both teach them about CAP, the military and our nations' history and to make new friends in the process of doing so.

On Saturday, June 22, 2019 cadets and their leader, Second Lieutenant Janelle Townsend from the Ascension Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol made a field trip to Jackson Barracks in New Orleans to learn more about the military heritage of Louisiana and the nation.

Part of the cadet program of the CAP is the opportunity for cadets to participate in field trips that both teach them about CAP, the military and our nations' history and to make new friends in the process of doing so.

Other activities include orientation flights in Cessna aircraft, instruction in close order drill, participation in Search and Rescue Training and organized exercise programs to improve their health.