Girl Scouts Louisiana East awarded Girl Scouting's highest honor, the Girl Scout Gold Award, to Jordan Smith, a Geismar resident, during a statewide Gold Award ceremony and reception at the Old Governor's Mansion on June 13.

She was one of 17 Louisiana Girl Scouts who received the Girl Scout Gold Award in 2019.

In order to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, a Girl Scout must demonstrate her ability and skills in goal setting, planning, implementing Girl Scout values, and relating to the community.

Each girl planned and executed a community service project with a minimum of 80 working hours, which reached beyond the Girl Scout organization and provided a sustainable, lasting benefit to the girls' larger community.

Earning this prestigious award enables the Gold Award Girl Scout to distinguish herself in the college admissions process, earn college scholarships, and enter the military one rank higher.

Jordan Smith sought to bring awareness to childhood cancer, which is not as well understood as other forms of cancer. She educated the community in a variety of ways, the most visible being when she and her team of volunteers painted all the windows on Front Street in Natchitoches gold, and posted flyers designed to address the issue of childhood cancer and what people can do to make a difference.

Smith is a 2019 graduate of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and Arts and will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall, majoring in mechanical engineering. She was pinned by her sister, 2016 Gold Award Girl Scout, Allison Smith.

Contributed by Girl Scouts Louisiana East