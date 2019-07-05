The 2018-19 high-school athletic year came to a close recently, and what a year it was for Ascension Parish sports.

Many teams in the area strived for greatness and earned district and state championships. Here are some of the teams that had memorable seasons:

St. Amant Softball

The Lady Gators won the parish its final state title of the athletic year. St. Amant went 28-2-1 for the season. Along the way, they won District 5-5A, going undefeated in league play for a seventh straight season. They went on to beat Barbe in an instant classic to capture the Class 5A state championship. It was the program's first state title since 2006, and it was their sixth overall.

Ascension Catholic Girl's Powerlifting

The only other state championship team in Ascension this past year was the Ascension Catholic girl's powerlifting squad. For the fifth straight season, they earned the Division-V crown. Leading the way were two performers that won individual state titles. Nydia Cooper won the championship in the 181-pound division, and Madison Tripode won the 132-pound title.

Ascension Catholic Football

For the second straight season, the Ascension Catholic Bulldogs made a strong run to the Superdome for the Division-IV state championship game. It was the first time in more than 20 years the program had pulled that off. The Bulldogs went 9-1 during the regular season and finished as runner-up in District 6-1A. In the Division-IV championship, they were beaten by undefeated reigning champion Lafayette Christian.

Dutchtown Volleyball

The Lady Griffins had their most successful season in school history. Dutchtown won 36 matches, and they shared the district championship with St. Amant. It was the first time the program had ever won back-to-back league titles. The Lady Griffins went on to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2010. They made it all the way to the state semifinals, before losing to Archbishop Chapelle.

St. Amant Boy's Soccer

The St. Amant Gator soccer squad had its most successful season in school history. The Gators finished the year with an overall record of 20-4-1. They won two playoff games and reached the state semifinals for the first time in the program's history. There, they fell just short, losing to eventual state champion St. Paul's, 2-1.

East Ascension Girl's Basketball

East Ascension came into the season as the reigning Class 5A state champions, and they lived up to that billing. The Lady Spartans finished the regular season with a record of 21-2, which included another District 5-5A championship. They then made their second straight state tournament appearance. However, their quest for repeating was dashed in the semifinals by Captain Shreve.

Ascension Catholic Baseball

Ascension Catholic came into the year looking to defend their Division-IV state crown. The Bulldogs went 24-6 during the regular season, collecting 16 victories against upper-classification schools. They were the District 6-1A runner-up. For the third straight season, they reached the state tournament in Sulphur. However, in the semifinals, they fell to Opelousas Catholic.

East Ascension Girl's Bowling

The East Ascension girl's bowling team had another huge year, after finishing as the state runner-up the previous season. The Lady Spartans made a run to the state semifinals, before losing to eventual state champion Academy of Our Lady.

Dutchtown Boy's Basketball

The Dutchtown Griffins had one of their best basketball seasons in years. The Griffins went 19-9 during the regular season and earned the No. 7 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. There, they made a run to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. Their season ended with a close road loss to second-seeded Ouachita Parish.

East Ascension Football

The East Ascension Spartan football team went 9-1 during the regular season and finished as the District 5-5A runner-up. They headed into the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 5 seed. East Ascension reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in over a decade. They came just short of the semifinals, losing a heartbreaker on the road against fourth-seeded John Ehret.

Here are four other great teams from this past prep athletic season: Dutchtown boy's soccer, Dutchtown girl's soccer, Ascension Catholic softball and Donaldsonville girl's basketball. All four teams reached the state quarterfinals.