According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents arrested Cody Richard, DOB 6/22/87, of 8454 Lois Street, Addis, for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Contributed by IPSO