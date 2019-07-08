An abandoned parish road is one that is no longer needed for public purposes and is no longer maintained by the police jury.

Once the road is abandoned the maintenance responsibilities to the center line revert to the owner of the property that is touching the road.

It is, however, within the discretion of the police jury to maintain any road that has been abandoned as long as it is not done so on a whim or by random choice.

Any road in the parish is eligible to be abandoned. A written request must be submitted to the police jury with one hundred percent of the road residents in agreement to the abandonment.

When a road is abandoned property owners will continue to pay the ad valorem taxes, property or homestead taxes that have assessed.

When it comes to emergency service, emergency personnel will still respond to residents regardless of whether a road is abandoned, public or private.