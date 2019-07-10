The week's objectives are to instill a greater appreciation for nature, beautification of our surroundings, education of environmental efforts, and civic involvement in gardening within local communities.

During the first full week of each June, the Gonzales Garden Club celebrates National Garden Week along with so many other clubs across the country that are federated by National Garden Clubs, Inc. The week's objectives are to instill a greater appreciation for nature, beautification of our surroundings, education of environmental efforts, and civic involvement in gardening within local communities.

Gonzales Garden Club members gathered at Gonzales City Hall for the signing of a proclamation commemorating National Garden Week. To promote the week, fourteen members showed up with plants and flower arrangements to be placed at public facilities and local community resource centers. Chosen locations included City Hall, the Clerk of Court Office, the Gonzales Library and St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Mayor Barney Arceneaux graciously hosts the group and signs the document each year. The annual event is coordinated by Janis D'Benedetto, one of the club's Civic Development and Involvement Chairmen.

Contributed by the Gonzales Garden Club