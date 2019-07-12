The new year will bring many fresh, new rivalries for the teams in Ascension Parish.

The high-school football season is still almost two months away, but the schedules for the teams' regular seasons are already up.

Down in Class 1A, things will be changing for Ascension Christian. For the past two seasons, the Bulldogs have not played any district squads.

This season, the Lions have made the move from District 6-1A to District 7-1A. The league no longer contains heavyweights Southern Lab and Kentwood.

As a result, Ascension Christian will now play three league contests this season. One of those district opponents will be parish foe Ascension Catholic.

This will be the first time they have played the Bulldogs in three years. They'll meet in Donaldsonville on Nov. 1.

In addition to Ascension Catholic, the Lions will also face district opponents St. John and White Castle.

New non-league matchups will feature Centerville in the opener, Haynes Academy and Central Private.

The Lions are trying to bounce back after their first losing season (3-7) since 2014.

District 5-5A will be the same for Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant except for one small change. Broadmoor has left the league, and a familiar face in Woodlawn has taken their spot. Woodlawn had been a longtime component of the district, before dropping down to 4A.

Dutchtown went 5-5 last season and lost in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Griffins will have almost an entirely new slate of non-district games this season. They will open the year at Northshore. The next week, they'll have their home opener against Eleanor McMain.

Their other two new non-league opponents will be Vandebilt Catholic and Rayne.

As for as parish rivalries go, the Griffins will visit East Ascension on Oct. 18, and they'll travel to St. Amant on Nov. 1. They close the season at home against Catholic the next week.

East Ascension will try to build on a 9-1 campaign that saw them make their first state quarterfinal appearance in more than a decade.

They'll get a chance to prove themselves right off of the bat.

In the season opener at home, they'll be facing two-time defending state champion Zachary. They'll also get a tough non-district draw at home on Sept. 27, when they meet Warren Easton.

Another interesting matchup will be the week prior, when the Spartans hit the road to face Northwest, a school where Darnell Lee used to be the head coach before coming back to his alma mater.

East Ascension will begin district play on the road against Catholic on Oct. 11, and they'll end the season with a home matchup against archrival St. Amant on Nov. 8.

The Gators went 7-3 last season, but they fell short of reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

They'll open the season at home against George Washington Carver.

Two of their toughest non-district matchups will be a road trip to Denham Springs on Sept. 20, and a home game against Lutcher on Oct. 4.

They'll have a tough district slate to end the year. Their final three games will be at Catholic, at home against Dutchtown and then at East Ascension.