PC Electric continues to support these local charities with a one-thousand-dollar donation and these funds were matched by CoBank through its Sharing Success program.

Recently, PC Electric presented Friends of False River Park, Pointe Coupee Council on Aging and Pointe Coupee Health Services Foundation with donation checks.

The Sharing Success program was established in 2012 to celebrate the International Year of the Cooperative. Since the program’s inception, CoBank and its customers have together provided more than $25 million in support to charitable organizations across the nation.

PC Electric is proud to partner with CoBank in donating funds to each of these well deserving organizations. We are Connecting People…Impacting Lives!

Contributed by PC Electric