"Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands, and let her works praise her in the gates."

Can you recall the day you brought your newborn home for the first time? The smile on their beautiful and innocent faces forever joined their hearts to yours. Each wiggle in your arms was a gentle reminder how precious your children are. A gift from God.

Just imagine how God felt when he created you within your mother's womb.

"Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows."

Motherhood if allowed can become an amazing experience and joyous occasion, which accompanies immediate and unconditional love from first touch. Our children who are created by the father of love are to be nurtured in an environment of love. Never take this responsibility lightly.

You may question what you do as a first time mother. Perhaps you were reared by another other than your parents or in an unconventional environment that was not for your best interest and are afraid of making mistakes along the way. Fear not, God's love always comes with directions for those who heed them.

"The wise woman builds her house (on a foundation of godly precepts, and her household thrives), But the foolish one (who lacks spiritual insight) tears it down with her own hands (by ignoring godly principles)."

And for those who desire a family that has yet to come, don't despair. In due season and at the appointed time your prayers will come to pass.

"And Isaac prayed to the Lord for his wife, because she was barren. And the Lord granted his prayer, and Rebekah his wife conceived."

Remember, God is still in control. Your family will grow either through natural birth or through adoption. Love transcends blood lines. Jesus is proof of this.

You may ask what these directions are for a godly mother. And why do I say godly first? To rear our children in the ways of the lord as instructed, we are to be followers ourselves.

From Psalms 127:3 and other biblical passages: "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it."

"And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise."

"Can a woman forget her nursing child, that she should have no compassion on the son of her womb? Even these may forget, yet I will not forget you."

"Your beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry or fine clothes. Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God's sight."

"But the fruit of the Spirit (the result of His presence within us) is love (unselfish concern for others), joy, (inner) peace, patience (not the ability to wait, but how we act while waiting), kindness, goodness, faithfulness."

"Behold, everyone who uses proverbs will use this proverb about you: 'Like mother, like daughter.'"

"She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future."

"Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. I thank my God in all my remembrance of you."

Enjoy a wonderful and marvelous weekend.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

