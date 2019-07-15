With another great softball season in the books, the Weekly Citizen has unveiled its All-Parish team.

In 2019, five of the six Ascension Parish high schools reached the playoffs.

The team that had the most success was St. Amant. The Lady Gators brought home another District 5-5A title and then won the program its first state championship since 2006. Overall, they finished with a 28-2-1 record.

Ascension Catholic won another District 6-1A crown. They then reached the state quarterfinals for a seventh straight season. There, they fell short against eventual state champion Catholic of Pointe Coupee. They finished with an 18-15 record.

Dutchtown went 20-10 during the regular season and earned a first-round home playoff game, but they were upset by Sulphur.

Ascension Christian went 19-6 during the regular season and finished as the District 6-1A runner-up. They hosted a playoff game for only the second time in the program's history, but they were upset by Sacred Heart in the opening round.

East Ascension finished the regular season with a 12-12 record and finished as the District 5-5A runner-up. They reached the postseason, but they were beaten by eventual state semifinalist Walker in the opening round.

Here is the Weekly CItizen’s Ascension All-Parish softball team:

MVP - Alyssa Romano (St. Amant) - 26-2, 1.34 ERA, 191 strikeouts

Coach of the Year - Amy Pitre (St. Amant)

First Team

P - Alyssa Romano (St. Amant)

P - McKenna Rarick (Dutchtown)

C - Ceily Grisaffe (Ascension Catholic)

C - Brynne Songy (Dutchtown)

IF - Julia Kramer (St. Amant)

IF - Madi Mitchell (Dutchtown)

IF - Isabelle Abadie (Ascension Catholic)

IF - Sophie Smith (St. Amant)

OF - Kelsi Martine (St. Amant)

OF - Anna Jones (Dutchtown)

OF - Jada Goodlow (East Ascension)

UTL - Rylee Rossi (St. Amant)

UTL - Kassidy Hood (Dutchtown)

UTL - Skylar Boyd (Dutchtown)

UTL - Rachel Ducote (East Ascension)

DH - Brynnen Gautreau (East Ascension)

Second Team

P - Maddie Gautreau (Ascension Christian)

P - Alanya Joseph (East Ascension)

C - Chandler Guedry (St. Amant

C - Hallie Dupre (Ascension Christian)

IF – Layla Thompson (Ascension Christian)

IF - Payton Granier (St. Amant)

IF – Mackenzie Marroy (Ascension Catholic)

IF - Naylie Rodriguez (St. Amant)

OF – Addie Bourgeois (St. Amant)

OF – Emme Medine (Ascension Catholic)

OF – Angelle Theriot (Ascension Catholic)

UTL – Ali Burt (East Ascension)

UTL - Hailee Rome (Ascension Catholic)

UTL - Emily Beck (Ascension Catholic)

UTL - Corin Waguespack (Ascension Christian)

DH – Kailey Dufour (St. Amant)