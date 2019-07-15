The Fire Chief and Chief of Police Reports involved the impact of the Fourth of July holiday. Overall, the event was successful with only a few minor infractions.

The City of Plaquemine Board of Selectmen met on Tuesday, July 9.

They voted in favor of merging lots 4 and 5 at Dupont Annex.

The next topic discussed was accepting the bid from Comeaux Brothers Construction for Phase III Improvements to the "Tony" Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park. The board voted in favor of the bid.

Next, the Board of Selectmen voted in favor of appointing an Alternate Director to the Board of Directors for Louisiana Energy and Power Authority. They also voted in favor of appointing an Alternate Director for Louisiana Municipal Natural Gas Purchasing Distribution Authority.

Next, they voted in favor of adding the Lieutenant pay scale back to the Police Department.

"We start our budget at the end of August, so we are starting to ramp up with that pretty heavily," Mayor Edwin Reeves said.