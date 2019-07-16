In follow-up investigative efforts, it was determined through witness statements and evidence that Antonio Williams left his daughter unattended at the home in the timeframe leading up to the fire.

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested following the death of his 2-year-old in a duplex fire in May.

Antonio Williams, 27, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on July 11 for one count of Negligent Homicide.

In the evening hours of May 29, the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a duplex fire call in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street. Firefighters rescued Williams and his 2-year-old daughter from inside of the home and both were transported to an area hospital.

Unfortunately, the toddler, later identified as Amirrah Williams, died. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office determined the child’s cause of death to be smoke inhalation. Williams remained hospitalized through mid-June.

In partnership with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire was conducted, but the findings remain undetermined at this time.

In follow-up investigative efforts, it was determined through witness statements and evidence that Antonio Williams left his daughter unattended at the home in the timeframe leading up to the fire. The investigation determined Williams arrived at the home after the fire was noticed by neighbors and ran inside, but never re-emerged.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in the case on July 9 and he turned himself in to authorities July 11.

Contributed by La. Office of State Fire Marshal