The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending July 18 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

July 11

Arnold, Warren, 30, 33647 N WALKER RD, Livingston, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Falcon, Chase M, 28, 216 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Parole Violation, REVOCATION OF PAROLE

Gray, Talen, 18, 14306 BRENTWOOD CT, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders

Woolbert, Michael, 28, 2023 MCCOMB HOLMSVILLE RD, McComb, Miss., Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles

Rainey, Justin, 29, 120 OAK RIDGE AVE C, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gibbs, Christopher L, 36, 1210 BRYANT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Parole Violation, Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Daffron, Cody James, 26, 39202 COUNTRY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

July 12

Green, Kaglin, 20, 622 FIRST ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

McKinley, Randolph, 58, PO BOX 126, CONVENT, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Ard, Amanda, 38, 16260 HWY 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Compton, Landon, 40, 16260 HWY 44 5, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Willis, Drake R, 23, 44099 TOUCAN ST, SORRENTO, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Resisting an Officer, Handicapped Parking

Franklin, Leroy, 34, 12148 GRAND WOOD AVE, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders

Trosclair, Dustin J, 37, 17369 J T RODDY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Tuggles, Adrian Christopher, 31, 245 DVILLE VILLAGE CIR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery

Butler, Leroy, 37, 5785 TULLIS ST, New Orleans, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Spann, Anna Elizabeth, 33, HOMELESS, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Cox, Derrick, 22, 2824 BURNSIDE AVE 1404, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Bolona, Dawn, 31, 105 OAK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Tabiolo, Karen, 47, 37048 COTTON MILL AVE, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Milton, Allen D, 44, 12414 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Thompson, Termaine A, 39, 12414 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

July 13

Condon, Brianna L, 30, 16114 BLUFF RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Battery of a dating partner

Paille, Brady Paul, 44, 16114 BLUFF RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Battery of a dating partner

Woods, Alia F, 24, 313 W SECOND ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Kraus, Paula, 59, 45059 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Simple Battery of Persons with infirmities

Jackson, Maurice, 28, 3147 ROBINSON LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Caple, Aleuxis, 35, 37113 WHITE RD 39, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery

July 14

Allen, Megean M, 3437 LANIER DR, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Blank, Jared Paul, 31, 48041 SAM MARTIN RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Moran, Caleb, 30, 17325 PENN BLVD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harrington, Jeffrey A, 31, 16517 PAILETTE ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery

Preston, Abigail M, 31, 11419 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Blazier, Tyler J, 22, 12446 LAUREL RIDGE RD, ST AMANT, State Probation Violation, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Tillman, Steven M, 57, 2138 S COMMERCE AVE 401, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Morris, Derrell James, 28, 10400 ALEX REINE RD, ST AMANT, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Simple Assault

Green, Jacoby, 19, 3166 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Chen Suc, Victor Federico, 20, 15413 OAK MEADOW ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery; Pregnant Victim

Gibbs, Cassie Allison, 26, 15413 PALMETTO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

July 15

Armanini, Mario L, 26, 724 SHADY GLEN, BATON ROUGE, Parole Violation, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Smith, Jammie Lynn, 33, 152 EVANGELINE DR Apt A, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Issuing Worthless Check under $500 (Misd)

Guedry, Trulena, 38, 10301 TAYLOR SHEETS JR RD, ST AMANT, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony)

Dell, Jordan, 18, 14394 BISHOP WOODS RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony)

Davis, Torre Jahleel, 20, 4155 ESSEN LN, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Wilson, Elreed, 67, 4580 WALTER HILL RD, DARROW, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Lorio, Holly, 41, 15630 HWY 16, FRENCH SETTLEMENT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Welsh, Patrick Yevngny, 19, 17050 RICHMOND DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

Greene, Jesse R, 37, 15420 LOS ARBOLES ST, GONZALES, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

July 16

Batiste, Nathan, 31, 514 CHARLES ST, DONALDSONVILLE, In For Court

Bourque, Joseph W, III, 38, 17950 AIRLINE HWY Apt. 115, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Stephens, Jeremy K, 36, 38534 HWY 74, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Holliday, Isaac, 28, 19702 PALMER RD, LIVINGSTON, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Pagan, Angela R, 44, 43276 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Reckless Operation, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $500 (Misdemeanor)

Bourgeois, Tiffany Fay, 38, 18393 ROBERT DENHAM RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Fletcher, Kyle Webb, 36, 12282 CALCOTE RD, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Improper Display of Temporary License Plate, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Resisting an Officer

Robinson, Justin C, 45, 12232 DUTCHTOWN LN LOT 1, Dutchtown, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

July 17

Lescano, Heidy, 41, 36327 CYPRESS GLEN AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Coupel, Brent M, 29, 3587 MCCALL RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Christoff, Crandell Larmon, 23, 14496 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Davis, Brandon Demarius, 30, 196 FREETOWN LANE, BELLE ROSE, Hold for Other Agency, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Fisher, Eddie Kendrick, Jr, 37, 1028 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Assault

Bell, Russell, 31, <UNKNOWN>, Simple Battery

Blake, Cody John, 27, 722 S CYPRESS ST, Hammond, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Guillot, Kevin John, Jr, 33, 1124 SHARP RD, Baton Rouge, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Heroin, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Palermo, Sage, 29, 15060 BEAU JON AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Saulny, Jessica A, 28, 12178 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bell, Russell, 31, 1111 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Second Degree Battery

Lockett, Trevor, 19, 16064 MACALUSO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Armed Robbery; Attempted Armed Robbery; Use of Firearm; Additional Penalty, Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Armed Robbery

Carter, Shelly R, 49, 13153 NIG MIRE LN * Moved *, GONZALES, Battery of a Police Officer (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

July 18

Krejci, Jason, 43, 207 LORMAND RD LOT#41, SCOTT, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ponce, Gloria V, 38, 14911 FALL CREEK PRESERVE, Humble, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)