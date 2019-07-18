On this special day, we celebrate your 90th Birthday with love and appreciation
Daughter of Omar and Emma McMurry Williams, Sibling of India, Eva, and Pinky
Faithful spouse of Lowell Phillip Singletary, Mother of four, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother too, and close friend to so many to mention
It is with joy and happiness that we mark this special event
In appreciation for your love and care for the four of us and Dad as well
For sacrificing so much for each of us all through the years via
The hard work you exerted daily, tirelessly, and oh so very well
Demonstrations of your love and care for each of us are immeasurable
Examples but a few include 'raising' us, with Dad, in Christian living,
Teaching us to pray to, believe in, and trust Jesus as our Lord and Savior, and
Teaching us to sing at numerous churches, revivals, and camp-meetings
The songs we sang under your leadership and excellent piano playing
Included among so many: "When I Looked Up And He Looked Down,"
"How Great Thou Art," "Love Was When," and "Who Am I?"
Thank you for teaching and providing to us this gift from God
Your God-given ability to teach reached far beyond the four of us
Per the countless number of children you taught as a Sunday School Teacher
You served in that life-changing capacity for so many years, and all
Without fanfare or praise; indeed, for the glory of God
We also honor you this special day for the many hours you gave to each of us
Taking care of the house, assisting homework, assuring our success in school,
Preparing all our meals – and oh what a fantastic cook you were and are, and
Many other motherly skills plus outstanding quilting and painting skills as well
In short, thank you for giving to us 90 memorable years with more to come of a life dedicated to God, faithful/loving to Dad, and boundless love and care for us
GLENN DALE, NEAL DUANE, BRENT REED, GAYLE LANE