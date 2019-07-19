With another great baseball season in the books, the Weekly Citizen has unveiled its All-Parish team.

In 2019, all six Ascension Parish high-school programs reached the playoffs. Two of those teams reached the state quarterfinals.

The team that had the most success was Ascension Catholic. The Bulldogs went 28-7 and reached the state semifinals for a third straight season.

District foe Ascension Christian went 21-10 and reached the state quarterfinals for only the second time in their program's history. Along the way, they won their first ever best-of-three playoff series.

East Ascension ended the regular season on an 18-4 to finish 21-14. They then upset Dutchtown in the opening round of the postseason. It was their first playoff win since 2014. They were eventually beaten by Zachary in the regional round.

Dutchtown went 21-10 during the regular season, before getting upset by the Spartans in their first postseason game.

St. Amant struggled during the regular season, only finishing 16-16. However, in the playoffs, they upset seventh-seeded Lafayette in the opening round, before being eliminated by Destrehan in the regional series.

Finally, Donaldsonville went finished 17-11 for the regular season and reached the playoffs for the first time since 1986. The 17 victories were the most since at least 2000 for the Tigers. In the postseason, they lost of close 3-2 contest to eighth-seeded Jena in the opening round.

Here is the Weekly CItizen’s Ascension All-Parish baseball team:

Pitcher of the Year - Tre' Medine (Ascension Catholic) - 10-2, 2.44 ERA

MVP - Nic Montalbano (Ascension Christian) - .604, 3 HR, 46 RBIs/2.64 ERA, 58 SO in 45 IP

Coach of the Year - Todd Landry (Ascension Catholic)

First Team

P - Tre' Medine (Ascension Catholic)

P - Jesse Miller (Dutchtown)

C - Jacob Falgoust (East Ascension)

C - Landon Manson (Dutchtown)

IF - Brayden Caskey (Dutchtown)

IF - Grant Griffin (East Ascension)

IF - Rodney Blanchard (Ascension Catholic)

IF - Trey Webb (St. Amant)

OF - Mason Zeringue (Ascension Catholic)

OF - Kael Babin (East Ascension)

OF - Cohen Parent (Dutchtown)

UTL - Nic Montalbano (Ascension Christian)

UTL - Blaise Foote (East Ascension)

UTL - Will Reed (Dutchtown)

UTL - Carter Gautreau (East Ascension)

DH - Jacob Dunn (Ascension Catholic)

Second Team

P - Brock Barthelemy (Dutchtown)

P - Teddy Webb (St. Amant)

C - Brock Bourgeois (St. Amant)

C - Parker Hales (Ascension Catholic)

IF - Sal Montalbano (Ascension Christian)

IF - Blake Peterson (East Ascension)

IF - Trey Martin (Dutchtown)

IF - Garrett Leeper (East Ascension)

OF - Beau Landry (East Ascension)

OF - Dalton Barbier (Dutchtown)

OF - Brock Acosta (Ascension Catholic)

UTL - Reese Lipoma (St. Amant)

UTL - Hunter Walker (Ascension Catholic)

UTL - Tim Campbell (Donaldsonville)

UTL - Lathan Bourgeois (St. Amant)

DH - JB Broussard (Ascension Catholic)