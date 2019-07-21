Jose Chapa Jr.'s intentions to run for sheriff could be called admirable and his platform extraordinary; especially for an eighteen year old with absolutely zero law enforcement experience seeking election to such a powerful position.

Shockingly, unlike many other places around the country, to qualify to be a sheriff in Louisiana a candidate is not required to have any law enforcement education, training or knowledge.

One only needs to be registered to vote in the jurisdiction where they qualify to run for office; not currently under an order of imprisonment for a conviction of a felony; and meet specific residency and domicile requirements.

Unfortunately, Jose “Lil Joe” Chapa will not qualify as a Beauregard Parish sheriff’s candidate this election.

Here’s why.

According to La. R.S. 18:451.2 of the Louisiana Election Code - Qualifications of candidates for sheriff, tax assessor and clerk of court:

Qualifications of candidates for sheriff, tax assessor, and clerk of court at the time he files his notice of candidacy, a candidate for sheriff, tax assessor, or clerk of court shall have resided in the state for the preceding two years and shall have been actually domiciled for the preceding year in the parish from which he seeks election. The provisions of this Section shall not affect persons holding office on August 15, 1999. Acts 1999, No. 1381, §1.

In Louisiana a person can have multiple residences but only one domicile, and a domicile is merely your factual home.

A person’s domicile is defined as the place of his habitual residence; where a person sleeps, takes his meals, establishes his household and surrounds himself with family and the comforts of domestic life (Broussard v. Romero 607 So. 2d 979 (La. Ct. App. 1992).

By the date to qualify for Beauregard Parish Sheriff, August 6-8, Chapa will not have been a Louisiana resident for two years, nor will he have been domiciled in Beauregard Parish for one year.

Chapa turned eighteen years of age, the legal age of majority in the State of Louisiana, on August 23, 2018. Until then, he, as an unemancipated minor, is required by law to reside with his parent(s) or legal guardian.

Therefore, for the purpose of establishing the two year residency requirement, and one year domiciliary, we must use the legal address of Chapa’s parents, Jose Rey Chapa, Sr. and Tracy Lynn (Busby, Tibbits, Resoft), who were legally married on May 5, 2015.

The Chapa family continually maintained a legal residence at 4108 Ross Street, Bacliff, Texas since before August 6, 2017.

This location, as well as the adjoining property at 4124 Ross Street, Bacliff, Texas, is owned by Jose Rey and Tracy Lynn Chapa.

Lil Joe began attending Dr. Kirk Lewis Career & Technical High School (CTHS) in Houston, Texas before November 2016. On May 30, 2018 he graduated from CTHS with a certificate in Automotive Technology.

His father was issued a Texas Educator Certificate on July 8, 2016 that remains valid until July 31, 2021.

During the 2017-2018 school year Chapa, Sr. was employed as an automotive technician instructor at Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas.

Furthermore, Jose Rey Chapa, Sr. was issued a Texas driver’s license in May 2017 that expired in April 2019.

In order to receive a Texas driver license or identification card an individual must surrender any unexpired license or identification in their possession from another state. Furthermore, in order to qualify for a license, one must legally reside in the State of Texas.

Residency is proven by a property deed, utility bills or other documents.

A meeting was held on July 4, 2019 in downtown DeRidder with Lil Joe after information was discovered questioning his candidacy qualifications.

Chapa was asked if he was ever legally emancipated to which he answered, “Not legally, no.”

He was then asked if he drove to school every day while attending CTHS to which he replied, “Yes, ma'am, three hours each way. It was hard.”

A few questions later he was then asked if his father drove to school every day to teach at Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena.

Chapa responded that his father “drove back and forth every other day,” which garnered the follow-up question, “And you drove back and forth every day?”

Chapa then contradicted himself and said, “No, not every day. I rode with my dad most of the time.”

It is not known for a fact if Lil Joe drove back and forth to school every day, three hours each direction, five days a week for two years.

However, common sense dictates that it is more probable that he did not and he, along with his family, were domiciled at the property they own on Ross Street in Texas.

The same address that was listed on Chapa Sr.’s Texas driver’s license.

It is important to reiterate that owning property is not in itself enough to establish a domicile and that Lil Joe’s parents do own 1378 Townsley Road, DeRidder, Louisiana.

However, as clearly proven, they did not legally resided in the State of Louisiana during the time required for Lil Joe to be a candidate for sheriff of Beauregard Parish, and will therefore be disqualified.

For this election anyway.