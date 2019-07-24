Agents seized illegal narcotics and arrested Brian Bova, DOB 12/4/86, the on the following charges:
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and the St. Gabriel Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in Carville.
2 counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics,
2 counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics,
1 count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics, and
Possession of drug paraphernalia.
