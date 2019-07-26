People from all over Louisiana and beyond traveled to Lake Verret for this floating music festival. Upon arrival you could see hundreds of people on boats, paddleboards, kayaks, floaties and more.

For eight years Jam'n on the Lake has raised thousands of dollars in support of cancer research. All donations go to the American Cancer Society.

People from all over Louisiana and beyond traveled to Lake Verret for this floating music festival. Upon arrival you could see hundreds of people on boats, paddleboards, kayaks, floaties and more.

Despite a little rain, those who attended stayed afloat in order to support cancer research. There were boats traveling throughout to gather donations and sell food. Volunteers crowded the stage area where numerous local bands performed.

"We have a lot more volunteers. Bands beg to play for us. Everything here is volunteer, everything is donated," said Belinda McGuigan, a team member and local radio DJ. She has contributed her time and efforts to Jam'n on the Lake since its beginning.

"I was already on board with them, but the month before our first event I lost my mom to cancer," Belinda said.

Her passion for the event grew from this tragedy. "So I swore as long as I had feet and legs . . . this was going to happen every year to raise money for our cause."

Along with general donations and money raised from selling food at the event, a guitar was auctioned online. The guitar was signed by all band members who performed that day.