Financial analysis website WalletHub.com ranked 182 cities in the U.S. based on the quality and affordability of rent. Shreveport, New Orleans and Baton Rouge ranked poorly on the list.

Here are the three cities and their rankings:

Shreveport was ranked at No. 164 on the list

New Orleans was ranked at No. 169 on the list

Baton Rouge was ranked at No. 177 on the list

All three cities rank low on the list, and also are ranked closely together. This could indicate that the cities are suffering from some of the same issues.

WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez noted that there are multiple factors that the three cities have in common that make them unfriendly to renters.

"The top five indicators in evaluating the best and worst cities for renters would be the supply of rental housing facilities, the size of rental houses or apartments, the quality of the buildings, affordability, and quality of life, which translates to having access to good job opportunities, public transportation, good schools, and plenty of recreational options."

"All three Louisiana cities we analyzed ranked poorly in terms of rental affordability, as the median rent takes up as much between 25% - 30% of the median household income,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also noted that those cities often have extremely high rental costs and that many people spend most of what they earn on rent.

“Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport also have large shares of severely cost burdened renter households,” Gonzalez said. “This means that almost a third of households pay more than half of their income for housing. In addition, the average annual renters insurance premium in Louisiana is the fifth highest in the country.”

Additionally, Gonzalez noted that there are larger social economic concerns that diminish the overall quality of life for residents in the area. Low quality of life in an area is an extra burden on renters already paying a high rental rate.

“The three Louisiana cities don't fare very well in terms of quality of life either,” Gonzalez said. “There aren't too many job opportunities, and personal and residential safety is also an issue."

While larger concerns like jobs and crime are complicated issues. Gonzalez noted that there are ways that political leaders can help provide equitable housing options for residents.

"Local policymakers could consider funding affordable housing units for those with lower income,” Gonzalez said. “They could also look at the possibility of converting unused commercial or industrial property into housing suitable for renting."

To give further clarification on the factors involved in this list Gonzalez explained the top five indicators used to determine the best and worst cities for renters.

Gonzalez said: "The top five indicators in evaluating the best and worst cities for renters would be the supply of rental housing facilities, the size of rental houses or apartments, the quality of the buildings, affordability, and quality of life, which translates to having access to good job opportunities, public transportation, good schools, and plenty of recreational options."

To view the complete list log on to www.wallethub.com