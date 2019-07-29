On July 26, 2019, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Columbus Police Department in Georgia requesting assistance in locating Deonne Scott-Brown.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 30-year-old Deonne Scott-Brown on Friday for a fugitive warrant for armed robbery of a convenience store in Georgia.

On July 26, 2019, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Columbus Police Department in Georgia requesting assistance in locating Deonne Scott-Brown. The Columbus Police Department was investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred in June of 2019. During their investigation, a warrant was obtained for Scott-Brown for armed robbery.

After receiving information that Scott-Brown had traveled to Ascension Parish, the Columbus Police Department contacted the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies located Scott-Brown at 425 Memorial Drive, Building 12, Apartment 30 in Donaldsonville. Deonne Scott-Brown was arrested as a fugitive and is currently being held at the Ascension Parish Jail.

Contributed by APSO