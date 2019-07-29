Horace, a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, and caring member of his community, has impacted many lives throughout his 100 years, and celebrating him was an honor for the administration.

July 31, 2019, has been officially proclaimed as Horace James Arceneaux Day by Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the City of Gonzales.

"Recognizing the good that people do within the city is always something I look forward to," said Mayor Arceneaux. "But to also recognize someone who has done much for not only Gonzales, but also for our country, is a privilege."

Born on July 31, 1919, Horace Arceneaux began his working life as a farmer. World War II saw him fighting for America in North Africa, and upon his return to Gonzales, he worked as a carpenter and cabinet builder until his retirement nearly forty years ago.

The youngest of eight children, Horace went on to have his own family of two children, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Horace Arceneaux has spent much of his retirement caring for his many animals or cooking up delights in his kitchen. A God fearing man, he has spent much of his life as a role model for others by being a loved, respected, and inspirational man.

Please join us in expressing our love for Mr. Horace Arceneaux, as his love for his friends and family is one of the characteristics that has shined through his actions, words and thoughts. The respect and affection in which he is held is apparent, and the City of Gonzales is proud to recognize such an exemplary citizen.

Contributed by City of Gonzales