The first big step into the 2019 fall election season comes into play when the qualifying period kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The qualifying at the Iberville Parish Clerk of Court's Office will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The qualifying session ends at 4: 30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

A long list of seats – headlined by the gubernatorial race – will highlight the state ballot for the Oct. 12 primary election.

In Iberville, the ballot will also include a lost list of parish elections. The seats going up for grabs include parish president, parish council seats, sheriff, clerk of court, assessor and coroner.

The runoff election is Saturday, Nov. 16. The last day to register for the Oct. 12 election is Wednesday, Sept. 11 (by mail), while the deadline for electronic registration through geauxvote.com is Saturday, Sept. 21.

The deadline for registration in the Nov. 16 election is Wednesday, Oct. 16 (by mail) and Saturday, Oct. 26 through geauxvote.com.

Early voting week will run from Saturday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 5, excluding Sunday.

Regular mail-in ballot requests must be made by Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m. Military mail ballot requests must be received by oct. 11 at 4: 30 p.m.

Early voting for the Nov. 16 election will run from Saturday, Nov. 2 through Nov. 9, excluding Sunday. Regular mail ballot requests must be made no later than Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m., and military ballots must be received by Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Early voting will take place at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in the Registrar of Voters Office.

To find polling locations for election day, visit Geauxvote.com or call the Registrar of Voters Office at 225-687-5201.