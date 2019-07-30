A young man from Ragley is set to make his return to the MMA cage. Jordan Smith is a Senior at South Beauregard High School, and also happens to be an undefeated amateur MMA fighter.

Smith made his debut back in March at the D’Town Beatdown MMA event promoted by Atlas Fights, and will be fighting Joshua Walker on August 3 at the Lake Charles Civic Center for Fury Fighting Championship.

His training has been quite the grind, but he hopes that the hard work will pay off in the big fight. “Training has been great! I’ve been grinding hard,” Smith said.

Smith is trained by Josh Quayhagen at the Performance Evolution MMA gym in Lake Charles.

Quayhagen is an accomplished MMA fighter himself, having had many high profile fights for top promotions like Bellator MMA.

Training for Smith means combining aspects of several different combat sport disciplines with the goal of having a well rounded fighting style.

His background includes kyokaido karate, muay thai, and amateur wrestling.

Smith expressed gratitude to everyone that has helped him train and prepare for the upcoming fight, and also noted that he is feeling confident as the fight draws closer. “I’m not as nervous as I was before my first fight,” Smith said. “I’m feeling very confident, and I’m bringing the energy.”

His confidence is well deserved after his decisive first round victory against Garry Jackson in DeRidder.

Early in the first round of that fight, Smith was able to defend against Jackson’s early punches, and landed a devastating punch that put Jackson flat on the mat.

Smith noted that his family and friends were proud of him, and he received a lot of love and support after the fight.

“Everyone was so excited, and happy,” Smith said. “I was very proud of that fight.”

While he may be mild mannered in personality, Jordan Smith trains and fights with an intensity perfectly fit for the MMA cage.






