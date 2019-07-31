"The most important part is how much fun the kids have," Bettye Lambert, who has been leading this event for the last four years said. "It makes me happy to see them happy."

The 59th Annual Kids Fishing Rodeo brought in kids from the surrounding areas for a day of fun.

Since 1960, the East Ascension Sportsman League has drawn crowds in the summer with the goal of catching fish. This year 133 children between the ages of two and 14 took over Twin Lakes Park to do exactly that.

It is "extremely hot," Colin Puig said. He won the prize in the boys ages 11-14 category for most fish caught. Despite the heat, he reeled in 16 fish total.

The kids were divided into age groups two through four, five through seven, eight to 10, and 11 to 14. Even those who didn't win in their age group, still got a prize for being present.

The kids and their families also enjoyed jambalaya and hot dogs for lunch, and donuts were provided upon signing in.

"The most important part is how much fun the kids have," Bettye Lambert, who has been leading this event for the last four years said. "It makes me happy to see them happy."

The overall winners were Hunter Jones, Madison Lambert, and Phoenix Townsend. Jones won Biggest Fish Overall and it weighed .46 pounds. Lambert won most fish caught for girls. She caught 17. And Townsend won most fish caught for boys. He caught 51 fish.

