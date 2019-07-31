The lake will be lowered at a rate of 1.5 inches per day to a maximum of 6 feet below pool stage.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in conjunction with the False River Watershed Council and Pointe Coupee Parish Council, has scheduled a drawdown for False River on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, as a management tool to improve water quality, decrease sedimentation and improve sportfish habitat.

The drawdown structure is scheduled to close on January 15, 2020, and the lake will be allowed to refill.

Property owners should take necessary action to secure or remove vessels, floating docks and other items potentially impacted by the drawdown prior to its commencement.

The lake will remain open to fishing and other recreational use during the drawdown. However, caution is advised for boaters during the low water period, as boat lanes will not provide normal clearance of underwater structures.

For additional information regarding the drawdown, contact Brian Heimann, LDWF Biologist Manager, at bheimann@wlf.la.gov, or 225-765-2337.

Contributed by LDWF