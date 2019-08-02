Mixed Martial Arts in 2019 is a sport that takes perseverance, dedication, and discipline of the highest kind. This is something that Austin Soileau knows all too well. He’ll make his debut on Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center for Fury Fighting Championship.

Soileau has been training in MMA for the past five years, and his hard work has led him to a fight with Ty Napier. He expressed that although he is nervous about his first ever MMA fight, he was more than ready for the challenge.

“This is my debut, and I’m ready to go out there and perform,” Soileau said. “The time has finally come. It’s time to put up or shut up.”

Soileau trains at Performance Evolution under Josh Quayhagen. Quayhagen is a professional MMA fighter who has headlined events for top promotions like Bellator MMA. Soileau is one of many trained by Quayhagen participating in this Saturday’s event.

According to Soileau, the training has been extensive. He stated that he trains three hours a day five days a week at Performance Evolution. To devote time to such a demanding physical endeavor requires passion and dedication.

“I love MMA. I love the singularity of the sport. You don’t have to depend on anyone. I’m super competitive with everything, I do not like to lose. I like MMA because whether I win or lose it’s all on me.”

Soileau’s love of MMA began when he saw an MMA fight for the first time. From then on he knew that he wanted to make a career in the sport.

“The first fight I ever saw was B.J. Penn vs. Joe Stevenson,” Soileau said. “B.J. Penn was just an animal back then, and I knew the second I saw that fight that this is what I want to do.” He went on to add that he regularly watches MMA events and studies each fighter.

“My girlfriend might not like it, but Saturday night is fight night. I love to watch it and study different fighters and their styles. There is something

Soileau further expressed his dedication to his MMA future.

He said: “I’ve been training for this nonstop for five years. This is all I’ve got man. This is plan A, B, and C. Everything rides on this.”

For more information on the fight card log on to garciapromotions.com under Fury Fighting Championship.