Leesville native and 2018 graduate Lorene “Lori” LeDoux has been initiated into Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Society at the Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

LeDoux is a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and is currently majoring in Business and Pre-Law.

LeDoux is the daughter of Roger and Marla LeDoux of Leesville.

Phi Sigma Theta is a National Honor Society dedicated to recognizing and rewarding academic achievement in undergraduates at institutions of higher learning. PST also encourages its members to participate in community service, to take advantage of leadership opportunities, and to continue to excel scholastically.