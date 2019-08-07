"Despite the difficulties, I can't imagine a more rewarding journey ahead of us . . . in the end, we will be successful," said Captain Jonathan B. Aymond, the commander of 832nd.

Soldiers with the Louisiana Army National Guard's 832nd Engineer Detachment, 528th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade held a deployment ceremony for their upcoming deployment to Iraq.

Surrounded by family, friends and community members they were honored on July 31 for their continued commitment. During this nine-to-12-month deployment, they will be putting their training to the test while aiding in general engineering and construction.

Their efforts have been seen following several state-wide disasters since 2006, where they contributed through their expertise in vertical and horizontal construction. Through real-life application and training, these soldiers are prepared to offer their service.

"Despite the difficulties, I can't imagine a more rewarding journey ahead of us . . . in the end, we will be successful," said Captain Jonathan B. Aymond, the commander of 832nd.

"I've been nothing but impressed at the high level of professionalism and work ethic that these soldiers have shown me," said Aymond.

Their families will remain in Plaquemine and the surrounding areas, providing support from afar. And in the crowded civic center, this bond between community and service member was apparent. "Each of you are the backbone of our success.

"Just remember that we're all in this together, no matter how far apart," said Aymond.