Monday evening at the Anacoco Town Council meeting, Anacoco resident Eddie Hewitt expressed his appreciation to Anacoco Police Chief Jerry Waller and Officer Michael O’Toole for their assistance with a recent fire at his residence.

In the early morning hours of July 24 Hewitt’s seventeen-year-old daughter, described by Hewitt as a ‘night owl’, alerted the family to the fire and called 911. Responding in just a few minutes were Chief Waller and Officer O’Toole to help ensure the Hewitt family was safe and help contain the fire.

Hewitt told the council and those in attendance how Chief Waller and Officer O’Toole went from being first responders containing the danger to being cat herders rounding up the family pets.

“If it had not been for my daughter, being the night owl that she is, I would have never known” said Hewitt about his daughter. According to Hewitt the smoke alarms in their home were not working and because of his daughter being up at 5:00 a.m. watching television, she found the smoke and screamed, waking her father.

Officer O’Toole is a retired firefighter from Fort Polk. Hewitt said that when he walked into his house the officer knew exactly what to do and he immediately did what he was trained to do.

And for that, Hewitt and his family are grateful.