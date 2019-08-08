To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for 64-year-old Charles Johnson who was reported missing by family members, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Charles Johnson is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by APSO