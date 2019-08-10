I’d like to thank everybody that came out Sunday to my annual Back 2 School giveaway. I'd also like to thank everyone who shared the post or told someone about my annual event.

And a special shout out to some of the people that helped sponsor my event and made it a success.

Judge Alvin Batiste, Sheriffs Brett Stassi, Clerk of Court Amy Matirne Patin, Attorney George Grace Jr, Mayor Ed Reeves, Assessor Randy Sexton, Mr. & Mrs. Nelson of Mustard Seed Financial, Brian at CC Chevron, Sammy at Jubilee, American Legion Hall for allowing me to use their building, and last but not least my family and friends I wanna say thank you all!!!!! See Y’all Next Year!!!!!

Contributed by Mike Jackson