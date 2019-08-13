St. Theresa Council of Gonzales reported $16,185 in contributions and members worked 3670 hours for charity service last year.

The Knights of Columbus St. Theresa of Avila Council #2657 held their annual Installation of Officers ceremony at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 at the Columbian Club Hall at 230 South Irma Blvd. The officers were elected at the regular business meeting on July 10.

The Master of Ceremonies was Ralph Roger, District Deputy of District 25 of the KC. Council Chaplain Fr. Eric Gyan, Pastor of St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church gave the invocation and blessings over the proceedings and the year of service to come.

Knights' family members present assisted Roger by draping their newly elected Knight Officer family members with their jewels of office.

In the latest calendar year reported 2018, the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council, covering North America, reported total donations of $185 million in charitable contributions and member Knights worked a total of 75.6 million hours of charitable service.

St. Theresa Council of Gonzales reported $16,185 in contributions and members worked 3670 hours for charity service last year. The council funds were partially raised from member's annual dues, hosting Bingo games on Monday nights, and renting the Hall for private events.

Under the first principle of the Knights of Columbus: Charity, St. Theresa Council Knights have participated in multiple outings, traveling to disaster areas after floods and hurricanes to cook for thousands of effected local people.

The Council also donates directly to area charities, such as The ARC of East Ascension.

For more information on the Knights of Columbus, see kofc.org. For information about St. Theresa Council in Gonzales call Grand Knight Craig Braud at 225-505-2953 and see their Facebook page @kofc2657.