The qualifying dates are behind us, and soon many state and local offices will be up for a vote by citizens of Ascension Parish and beyond.
It can be a little tough to find online, so to see the list of all races and candidates across the state visit voterportal.sos.la.gov/candidateinquiry.
Notably, the Clerk of Court, Assessor's, and Coroner's Office will go unopposed. The only parish council seats to go unopposed belong to Teri Casso in District 8 and Chase Melancon in District 6. All other council seats are uncertain.
The parish president office has four candidates. In a late, unexpected entry, former Parish OHSEP Director Rick Webre entered the race. Sheriff Bobby Webre sent a press release shortly afterwards saying he does not endorse his brother's campaign.
Sheriff Webre will not run unopposed. He is up against former GPD Policeman Moses Black, and Byron Hill. Hill and Webre face off in a debate forum on Thursday, hosted by Ascension Republican Women.
Also notably, Johnny Berthelot will not seek re-election for state representative. Kenny Matassa will not seek re-election for parish president. Randy Clouatre will not seek re-election for parish council.
In the state arena, Gov. Edwards is being challenged by eight candidates. Lt. Gov. Nungesser has two opponents. Secretary of State Ardoin has three opponents. Moreover, the attorney general, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture and forestry, and commissioner of insurance will all be up for grabs.
Here is the list of Ascension Parish political candidates in 2019:
BESE (Board of Elementary and Secondary Education) District 3
"Sandy" LeBlanc Holloway
Janice Perea
BESE District 6
Vickie Tolliver Auguste
Ciara Hart
"Ronnie" Morris
Gregory Spiers
BESE District 8
Preston Castille
Vereta Tanner Lee
Jonathan Loveall
Chakesha Webb Scott
State Senator 2nd Senatorial District
Troy E. Brown
Edward "Ed" Price
State Senator 18th Senatorial District
Eddie J. Lambert - Unopposed
State Representative 58th Representative District
"Ken" Brass
"Chris" Delpit
State Representative 59th Representative District
"Tony" Bacala - Unopposed
State Representative 81st Representative District
Clay Schexnayder - Unopposed
State Representative 88th Representative District
Ryan Beissinger
Kathy Edmonston
Brandon Trosclair
Sheriff For Regular and Unexpired Term
Moses Black Jr.
Byron Hill
"Bobby" Webre
Clerk of Court
Bridget Hanna - Unopposed
Assessor
M.J. "Mert" Smiley Jr.
Coroner
John Fraiche - Unopposed
Parish President
Clint Cointment
Ricky Diggs
Murphy J. Painter Sr.
Richard "Rick" Webre
Council Member District 1
Oliver Joseph
Alvin Thomas Jr.
Council Member District 2
William "Bill" Dawson
Joel Robert
Council Member District 3
Adrian Thompson
Travis J. Turner
Council Member District 4
Corey Orgeron
Daniel Satterlee
Council Member District 5
Dempsey Lambert
Cheryl Malbrough
Council Member District 6
Chase Melancon - Unopposed
Council Member District 7
"Kim" Christy
Devin Graham
Aaron J. Lawler
Council Member District 8
Teri Casso - Unopposed
Council Member District 9
Todd Lambert
Dal Waguespack
Council Member District 10
John Cagnolatti
"Jeff" Pettit
Council Member District 11
Benny Johnson
Michael Mason
Council Member Town of Sorrento
Robert J. DeBate Jr.
Christopher "Chris" Guidry