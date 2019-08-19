I, State Representative Ken Brass, would like to announce my candidacy to seek re-election for the Louisiana State Representative District 58 position. It has been an honor and a privilege for me to represent the residents of Ascension, Iberville, and St. James Parishes over the last two years. While serving as an Alderman for the Town of Lutcher for 4 years, as a Councilman in St. James Parish for 10 years, and now as a Louisiana State Representative, I have learned that effective leadership is a result of having a "We Can Together" attitude and by developing relationships on the Local, State, and Federal levels in order to "Make A Difference" in our community. During the 2019 Legislative Session, I was able to secure over $17 million specific to District 58 drainage/flood protection, infrastructure, highway improvements, and water upgrade projects. As your State Representative, I have partnered with Governor Edwards and other State Legislators to balance the budget, implement a teacher/support staff pay raise, fully fund TOPS/Higher Education/Early Childhood, and increased funding for Council on Aging/Tourism/DCFS/Veterans Affairs/Juvenile Justice/Department of Corrections. My platform for the next four years includes supporting local technical institutions and to develop satellite training sites on the West Bank of District 58 while promoting the hiring of local residents and usage of local vendors/contractors at Industrial facilities in District 58. Also, I will continue to focus on expanding our early childhood learning centers, improving the K-12 grade educational systems, and develop summer enrichment programs throughout District 58. Continuing to improve state highways/infrastructure and securing funding for drainage /flood protection projects will also be a priority. I would like to announce that I have been endorsed by the Greater Baton Rouge AFL-CIO Labor Union Organization and the Louisiana Federation of Teachers and School Employees. In addition, I have been endorsed by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Political Action Committee. LABI is the state's largest business organization and represents more than 2,000 Louisiana employers. I humbly ask for your prayers, support, and VOTE! Early voting is scheduled for September 28 – October 5 and Election Day is on Saturday, October 12. For additional information about the campaign, please contact me at 225-229-2492, kjbrass06@yahoo.com, Facebook: Ken Brass, or Instagram: representative58brass.

