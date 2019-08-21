Dynamic Therapy has two outpatient locations, one located in Brusly and another in Maringouin.

Sherie Callihan-Favrot, PT celebrated her 30th anniversary in her profession on Friday, August 16, 2019. As owner of Dynamic Therapy, L.L.C., she and her staff have serviced the Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes in a variety of different settings.

Dynamic Therapy has two outpatient locations, one located in Brusly and another in Maringouin.

She also services our community in the nursing homes, home health, and treating children with special needs in the school systems.

Additionally, she's been present on the high school sidelines on Friday nights and middle school sidelines on Sundays and has given countless volunteer hours to student athletics of both parishes.

"I feel that I am so blessed to have been a part of our community and look forward to serving for many more years," Callihan-Favrot said.

Contributed by Dynamic Therapy, LLC