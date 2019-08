Sheriff Brett Stassi reports that on August 13, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Robert "Opie" Slayton of 36535 Hwy 75, Plaquemine and Johnny Carline of 33310 Hwy 75, Plaquemine. Both Slayton and Carline were arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Contributed by Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office