A new phone scam has been circulating throughout the local area, and authorities are warning

residents about it.

The DeRidder Police Department has noted they have received complaints about an automated

claiming to be from the Social Security Office.

The DeRidder Police have described this scam as “very convincing”, and are emphasizing that

residents take caution when communicating with strangers on the phone.

The scammers will give a name and telephone numbers to contact them. They ask for personal

information including Social Security Numbers.

Authorities are advising residents to refrain from giving out sensitive information to scammers

over the phone.

The DeRidder Police recently shared information about scam prevention on their Facebook Page

from The Social Security Administration (SSA). The SSA has encountered scams like this on

numerous occasions, and have released the following tips for residents on how to report and

avoid scams:

“Recently, we have heard of a number of scams where individuals posing as Social Security

employees call and ask for personal information like your name, Social Security number and

bank account information. The caller alleges that we need this information so we can issue you

additional funds or rebates or they allege that because of a computer glitch your personal

information has been lost.

In an effort to combat such scams, we want to make one thing perfectly clear: Social Security

will not send you an email asking you to give us your personal information, such as your Social

Security number, date of birth, or other private information. If someone saying they are from

Social Security does email you requesting information, don’t respond to the message. Instead,

contact your local Social Security office or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to

see whether we really need any information from you.”

The SSA advises residents who have received these calls to contact them and to not give any

information away to strangers on the phone. To contact the Social Security Administration call

1-800-772-1213.