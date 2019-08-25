Based on preliminary data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS), the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 11,081 from 121,375 in July 2018 to 110,294 in July 2019. Since June 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals has decreased by 2,860.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 0.5 percentage points from 5.7 percent in July 2018 to 5.2 percent in July 2019. Since June 2019, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 5.3 percent to 5.2 percent.

For the fifth straight month, all metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) experienced unemployment rate declines over the year. None of the nine MSAs saw an increase in their not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates from June 2019. Preliminary not seasonally adjusted July unemployment rates for the nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 5.7 percent, unchanged from June, but down from 6.2 percent in July 2018.

• Baton Rouge: 4.8 percent, down from 4.9 percent in June and down from 5.2 percent in July 2018.

• Hammond: 6.1 percent, down from 6.2 percent in June and down from 6.5 percent in July 2018.

• Houma: 4.9 percent, down from 5.2 percent in June and down from 5.5 percent in July 2018.

• Lafayette: 5.0 percent, down from 5.2 percent in June and down from 5.6 percent in July 2018.

• Lake Charles: 4.2 percent, down from 4.3 percent in June and down from 4.4 percent in July 2018.

• Monroe: 5.7 percent, down from 5.8 percent in June and down from 5.9 percent in July 2018.

• New Orleans: 4.8 percent, down from 5.0 percent in June and down from 5.5 percent in July 2018.

• Shreveport: 5.5 percent, down from 5.7 percent in June and down from 5.9 percent in July 2018.

Job-seekers can explore careers, apply for top-rated jobs and connect with local training providers using Louisiana Star Jobs, the LWC’s free career tool, at http://www.laworks.net/Stars/. Employers looking for workers should visit Louisiana’s employment homepage at www.laworks.net. Click on HiRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) and create an account allowing access to qualified job seekers.

