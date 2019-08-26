As the investigation continued, detectives executed a search warrant on a residence located on Central Baptist Church Road and located a quantity of heroin, along with other narcotics.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division arrested four individuals on Thursday, August 22 for multiple drug charges, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Detectives initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. Before detectives could stop the vehicle, they observed items being thrown from the vehicle that were suspected to be illegal narcotics. Detectives identified the driver, 41-year-old Phillip Sanders and passenger, 52-year-old Bruce Miles. Detectives then searched the vehicle and located a quantity of methamphetamine and heroin inside the vehicle. Sanders also had approximately one ounce of heroin in his pocket.

As the investigation continued, detectives executed a search warrant on a residence located on Central Baptist Church Road and located a quantity of heroin, along with other narcotics. Two females were inside the residence and were arrested.

Phillip Sanders, 41, of Prairieville, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, aggravated obstruction of a highway, four counts stop signs and yield signs, aggravated flight from an officer, and obstruction of justice.

Bruce Miles, 52, of Houma, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and obstruction of justice.

Kirstin Eddy, 20, of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, two counts possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of schedule III CDS, and drug paraphernalia.

Tiffini Templet, 37, of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin.

All were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

Contributed by APSO