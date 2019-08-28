The winning ticket was sold at St. Gabriel Mart LLC on Highway 30 in St. Gabriel.

When Moses Ware of St. Gabriel brought the Louisiana Lottery Easy 5 ticket he purchased for the Aug. 10 drawing to be checked at a local retailer, he was intrigued.

"I didn't know exactly how much I'd won after the cashier scanned my ticket and said I needed to visit the Lottery office," said Ware. "I was really surprised to later see that I'd actually won the jackpot!"

The 60-year-old's winning ticket matched all five numbers to win the $192,435 jackpot prize, which he claimed last Thursday at Louisiana Lottery headquarters. The winning numbers were 12-13-15-31-33. He received $136,628.85 after state and federal tax withholdings.

The winning ticket was sold at St. Gabriel Mart LLC on Highway 30 in St. Gabriel. The store received a one-time selling bonus of $1,924.35, which is 1 percent of the prize.

Contributed by Louisiana Lottery Corp.