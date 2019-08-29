Parish high-school football teams got their first taste of live action last week as they took part in their fall scrimmages. This week, they'll take the next step.

Parish high-school football teams got their first taste of live action last week as they took part in their fall scrimmages. This week, they'll take the next step.

The season is still a week away from beginning officially, but this week, teams across the state will play in jamborees. Although the games are abbreviated exhibitions, they will feature real-game action that utilize special teams and a game clock.

All of the Ascension Parish teams will be taking part this week.

In Class 1A, Ascension Catholic will be playing their first jamboree under new head coach Benny Saia. Saia took over after four-year head coach Drey Trosclair departed, fresh off of leading the Bulldogs to two straight Division-IV title game appearances.

This will be Saia's first jamboree in three years. After coaching at Dutchtown for 15 seasons, he walked away from the game in order to take a two-year break.

Originally, the Bulldogs were supposed to play Northlake Christian in their fall scrimmage last week, but the game was cancelled. Ascension Catholic ended up playing Catholic of Pointe Coupee instead.

This week, the Bulldogs will host a jamboree against Episcopal on Thursday night.

Episcopal is a 2A squad. Last season, they went 6-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Ascension Christian is looking to improve on a 3-7 mark from last year. It was their first losing season since 2014.

In their fall scrimmage, they played Fisher.

This Friday night, the Lions will host the Ross Downing Jamboree, which will contain district opponents East Iberville and St. John, along with Central Private and Houma Christian.

The Lions will play both Houma Christian and St. John.

Donaldsonville went 5-5 during last year's regular season and was dropped in the first round of the playoffs. They're looking for much better results in 2019.

The Tigers played their fall scrimmage against Baker last week. This week, they'll make the trip to St. James High on Friday night, where they'll play their jamboree against Eleanor McMain.

McMain is a 4A squad, but they are coming off of a dreadful season in which they were winless.

In Class 5A, Dutchtown had a season very similar to the one Donaldsonville experienced. They went 5-5 and were dropped in the first round of the playoffs.

Last week, the Griffins played their fall scrimmage against Istrouma.

This week, Dutchtown will be hoping to start their season with great success as they travel to Denham Springs for their jamboree on Thursday night.

The Griffins beat the Yellow Jackets in last season's jamboree. Denham Springs went on to finish 6-4 and reach the second round of the playoffs.

Parish rival St. Amant had a very nice 2018 regular season as they finished 7-3. However, they failed to win a playoff game for the first time in four years. They're hungry to rectify that this season.

Last week, St. Amant played Live Oak in their fall scrimmage. This week, they'll host a jamboree against Hammond on Friday night.

Last year, Hammond went 6-4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

East Ascension is coming off of a special season in which they went 9-1 and finished as District 5-5A runner-up. They went on to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time in a decade.

The Spartans opened up action last week with a fall scrimmage against Central. This week, they'll travel to East Jefferson for a Friday night jamboree.

East Jefferson went just 2-8 last season.