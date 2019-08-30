"Your partnership helped us achieve this," Alexander said.

Ascension Parish Schools introduced two new facilities in support of the growing needs of Ascension Parish students on August 20.

The first of the ribbon cutting ceremonies was at Dutchtown Primary School. The recently constructed two-story addition provides 27,500 square feet to the campus. The project included a cafeteria and remodeling toward existing classrooms. The new cafeteria is 1,700 square feet.

The second ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the old River Parishes Community College Technical Campus. It was renovated for the establishment of the APPLe Digital Academy and Career Training Center.

With an additional 7,700 square feet of new construction on top of the 29,500 square feet of renovated space, this new center boasts ample room for the facility's needs.

School Board Superintendent David Alexander was present at the opening and addressed Mayor Mike Lambert and the Sorrento Town Council on their participation in making this campus a reality.

"Your partnership helped us achieve this," Alexander said.

Some of the services provided at the new APPLe Digital Academy include alternative and blended learning programs for students ranging from kindergarten through twelfth grade. This includes digital learning options.

The school will also provide the Ascension Pathways Program for high school students enabling them to receive their High School Equivalency Test, formerly known as the GED.

The APPLe Academy's Principle Harry Wright echoed Ascension Public School's mission during the opening.

"We would like to make every effort to prepare our students for an ever-changing world," said Wright.

The funding for these projects came from the construction bond passed by voters in 2016.