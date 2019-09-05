It will be free for use by Iberville Parish residents (must present a valid ID showing residency), and for all veterans.

Iberville Parish officials will hold a ribbon cutting and give tours of the new Iberville Parish Rifle Range on Saturday, September 7, at 10 a.m. The rifle/pistol/bow range officially opens on Wednesday, September 11.

Use of the facility by the public will not be allowed until that time.

The range, located at 26850 La. Hwy. 1 South just past Plaquemine, was constructed for public use by Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council. It will be free for use by Iberville Parish residents (must present a valid ID showing residency), and for all veterans.



Hours, beginning September 11, will be Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays). The facility includes a 25, 50, and 100-yard rifle range; 10, 25, 35, and 50-yard pistol range, and a 20, 50 and 70-yard bow range.

It includes two covered shooting areas with seating, and an office building complete with offices, training room for classes, such as hunter safety classes, and restrooms. Use of the rifle/archery range will be free for current Iberville Parish residents and all veterans. A fee will be charged for use by those who live outside the parish.

Special guests at the ribbon-cutting will be Shintech, Inc. officials. Shintech provided the property for the rifle range to the parish.

"We are excited to open this fine facility," Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. said. "We had numerous delays on this project due to weather and high Mississippi River levels, but it is now ready for use right before hunting season, and I know residents will be pleased with the quality of this facility. It is top-notch."

Contributed by Iberville Parish Government