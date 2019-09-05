Ascension Catholic started the regular season strong with a 3-0 win over visiting Plaquemine on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs entered their second year under head coach Janelle Leonard by scoring 25-17, 25-7 and 26-24 in the three sets against the Green Devils.

"I thought we did a good job of being consistent in the second game," Leonard said. "We limited errors. We did a good job passing the ball. We were ready for whatever came across the net. I thought they moved well, and the girls on the front row hit the ball hard. I thought we did a good job overall. They played at a higher intensity. I wasn't expecting that."

Ascension Catholic's seniors stood out as leaders throughout the match.

"(Catherine) ‘Cat’ Rome is a leader by example. Angelle (Theriot), our other setter, is more of a vocal leader. They complement each other well. Alexia (Leonard) is doing a great job on the back row as a libero. She does well talking and communicating, and lifting everybody up. The seniors are doing an absolutely wonderful job leading this team," Leonard said.

"We just have to minimize our errors. When we do good things, our intensity is high. We just need to continue to play that way and do what they're capable of doing," Leonard added.

Plaquemine head coach Angelle Matherne said the team had three starting players out due to injury, causing the Green Devils to put in players with less varsity experience.

Despite the adversity the Green Devils faced, they had several bright spots, including showing their mettle in the third set, which was the most contested.

"We had to overcome a little bit with some brand new people on the varsity level. But they're working on it," Matherne said.

The Plaquemine coach remained optimistic about the Green Devils as they go forward in the season.

"There's a lot to hope for," Matherne said.

Ascension Catholic senior Katie Pizzolato opened the match serving, igniting an initial 8-0 streak.

Plaquemine's McKayla Ferguson led a Green Devils rally to 9-4, but the Bulldogs controlled the rest of the first set, recording a 25-17 win.

The second set proved to be the most lopsided of the three as Ascension Catholic rolled, 25-7. Several powerful kills and blocks by Rome paced the Bulldogs as they dominated at the net.

The third set was the most competitive, as Plaquemine claimed an early lead.

Tied 24-24, Pizzolato served as the Bulldogs collected the last winning points.