LONGVILLE – DeRidder knew if it wanted to start its season with a win, it would have to bottle up the explosive South Beauregard run game.

The Dragons kept the Knights out of the endzone and found their own rhythm on the ground to pick up the 27-3 win Friday night at South Beauregard High School.

"It feels great," DeRidder head coach Brad Parmley said. "I'm so proud of the kids. After a long August and preseason, getting to this point gives you some payoff with a Week 1 win in a parish rivalry.

"(South Beauregard) does a really good job at what they do. They line up foot-to-foot and they have three good running backs. I was proud that the kids did the right things over and over. That was you have to do to beat a team like that."

Jalyn Thurman led DeRidder on the ground with 15 carries for 108 yards and put the game away late with long runs to pick up first downs.

"He's a football player," Parmley said. "He's a two-way starter for us, and he's tough. He does a great job and is one of our best players."

South Beauregard falls to 0-1 on the young season and struggled to sustain drives, along with picking up some costly penalties.

"That's not how I anticipated us to play," South Beauregard head coach Dwight Hudler said. "I felt like we played a little passive, and they were physical. I thought we would do a better job establishing the run. We made a lot of mistakes early and had a lot of second and longs and third and longs. We had a touchdown called back that was big. We just have to execute better, bottom line."

The Knights got on the board first with a 25-yard field goal by Britton Coleman to go up 3-0.

DeRidder took the lead on a next drive on a 12-yard run by quarterback KJ Gooden take a 7-3 lead.

Gooden finished with 71 rushing yards and went 6-for-12 through the air for 111 yards.

"KJ made plays," Parmley said. "When things broke down, he was able to make plays on his own. As the season goes on, I hope he gets better at the little things."

With 59 seconds left in the half, Gooden hit wide receiver Ashton Broussard down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown to go up 14-3.

DeRidder added two more scores in the fourth quarer – a 19-yard run by Josiah Henry an a 21-yard touchdown by Gooden – to put the game away.

"Our defense played well, but (DeRidder) is explosive," Hudler said. "We knew they were going to score and that 21 points would be a good night for the defense. We gave up 27, but we were on the field for most of the second half. We do play hard. I never question the effort."

Colby Hollier led South Beauregard with 110 yards on 17 carries, and Jaydon Derouen added 58 yards on 15 touches.

The Knights take on Rosepine next week, and the Dragons host Washington-Marion in Week 2.