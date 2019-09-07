Justin G. Thompson was arrested once again for livestock theft. He was arrested on Sept 4th by brand inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry who were assisted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Ranchers Association (TSCRA).

Thompson was arrested after a five-month investigation revealed that he was allegedly heavily involved in a cattle rustling ring in Texas. Thompson has been previously arrested on similar charges in the past. He was arrested without incident on Highway 190 just west of Opelousas.

“I cannot overstate how important the partnership between TSCRA and LDAF was in this investigation,” said TSCRA Special Agent Larry Hand. “If not for their collaboration, we may not have been able to resolve the case and bring Thompson to justice.”

According to the TSCRA, Thompson was working as an agent for Strain Feeders of Abita Springs, Louisiana. Thompson was allegedly using his position to divert cattle and funds for his own benefit. He allegedly falsified data to secure more compensation.

“This is not the first time Justin Thompson has been in trouble with the law. He was previously arrested by our brand inspectors on similar charges,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Thompson has been arrested for the following charges:

Theft of cattle less than $150,000, for the theft of 84 head of cattle.

Theft of cattle less than $150,000, for the theft of 16 head of cattle.

Theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, for more than $18,000 in cattle payment shortages.

In June of 2018, Justin Thompson was arrested with his parents Ricky, and Wanda Thompson for livestock theft in Allen, Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge, and St. Landry parishes. They allegedly stole over $1 million from livestock markets across the state.

The Thompsons were living in Pitkin at that time of their 2018 arrest. His parents were released from prison on bond, and are currently awaiting trial in Allen parish. Justin Thompson was awaiting trial in Allen Parish as well.

If he is convicted, Thompson could face 22 years in prison, up to $30,000 in fines and restitution to the victim. He is currently residing in the St. Landry Parish Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.