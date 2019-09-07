Merryville fell behind big in the third quarter but battled back to make it a ball game.

However, the Panthers came up just short, falling to Class 3A Mamou 32-20 Friday night on the road.

"We made a few mistakes here-and-there," Merryville head coach Jones said. "We knew the quarterback was the heart and soul of their team, and we just couldn't contain him. He is a very, very good athlete. He pretty much, single-handedly, beat us."

Merryville got on the board first with an 80-yard pass from Blaise Duncan to Julian Hamilton in the first quarter, but the Demons rattled off 26 straight points to take a convincing lead into the fourth.

"We have no quit in us," Jones said. "I know that. They are in it until the end. We were down 26-6, and we could have easily threw in the towel. But we battled back with a chance to win. It's physical right now. We knew we were going to outsized, but against a 3A team that had bigger kids than us front ,it’s tough."

In the fourth quarter, Merryville scored on two runs by sophomore running back Cam'ron Williams – 12 yards and 21 yards – to pull within a score.

"I told my kids during the game that they needed to give us a chance in the fourth quarter," Jones said. "It was 26-20 with five or six minutes left, and we gave up a 70-yard run to their quarterback right after our score. We had a chance. We knew he was a very good player, and we had a plan. But they were bigger than us and were physical up front."

Williams finished with 102 yards on 18 carries for Merryville in his first game back since shoulder surgery in the offseason.

"He's very tough," Jones said. "He fumbled the opening kickoff and came back from that. I told him to forget it and move on. He got hit hard and the ball popped out. He finishes every run. He doesn't quit on anything."

Blaise Duncan went 3-for-8 in the air for 126 yards and ran for 24 yards.